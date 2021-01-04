The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $18.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 41.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAXN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

MAXN stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 461,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,966. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

