The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HIG. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,635,000 after buying an additional 424,647 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.