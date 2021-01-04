The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report sales of $4.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the lowest is $4.08 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $16.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. BidaskClub cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stephens cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $149.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.86. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

