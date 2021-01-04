The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $171.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $136.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $149.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

