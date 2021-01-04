The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $171.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $136.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.88.
Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $149.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.