The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce sales of $19.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.24 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $18.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $74.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.16 billion to $75.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $76.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.65 billion to $78.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $139.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.