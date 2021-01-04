The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $99.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.85.

PGR opened at $98.88 on Monday. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $91.09.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $275,729.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,840.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,852. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Progressive by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 27.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,200,000 after purchasing an additional 668,126 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

