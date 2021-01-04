The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Price Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) rose 6.9% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The RealReal traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $20.89. Approximately 2,811,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,966,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,022,806 shares in the company, valued at $63,077,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,132.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,026 shares of company stock worth $9,762,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 1,099.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in The RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in The RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

