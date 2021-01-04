The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.0397 (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $24.67 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003327 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013052 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars.

