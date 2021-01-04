The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) (LON:SCIN) Shares Down 0.3%

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L) (LON:SCIN) was down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 689 ($9.00) and last traded at GBX 696 ($9.09). Approximately 273,764 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 120,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 698 ($9.12).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 708 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 723.39. The company has a current ratio of 31.66, a quick ratio of 31.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52. The stock has a market cap of £498.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L)’s previous dividend of $5.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -25.61%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

