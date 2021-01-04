The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $204.33

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $204.33 and last traded at $203.12, with a volume of 1037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.14.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after purchasing an additional 194,885 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,094 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

