The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 135.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 84.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,898,000 after buying an additional 52,505 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,279,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $11.78 on Monday, reaching $723.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,897. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $726.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $674.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

