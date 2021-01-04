The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.39

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.39 and last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 267344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

The company has a market cap of $968.04 million, a P/E ratio of -166.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the following three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

