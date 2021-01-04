The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in The Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.36. 4,773,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,684. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,430 shares of company stock worth $2,355,065 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

