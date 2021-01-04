The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.49 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post sales of $11.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.17 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $12.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $32.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 billion to $32.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $42.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.53 billion to $43.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.74.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,681,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $961,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,863 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $918,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after buying an additional 2,127,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $68.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.81, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $68.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

