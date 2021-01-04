The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 27.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $567,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 431.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.16. 277,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,146. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.72, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

