The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

NYSE:TTC opened at $94.84 on Monday. The Toro has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $95.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $957,118.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,204 shares of company stock worth $2,077,876. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in The Toro during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in The Toro in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

