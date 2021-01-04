The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.62

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 8358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

