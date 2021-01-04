The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,069.00

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,069 ($27.03) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($26.99), with a volume of 117666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,989.50 ($25.99).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEIR. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,148.67 ($15.01).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,799.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,416.79. The company has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, insider Engelbert Haan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) Company Profile (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

