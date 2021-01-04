THEKEY (TKY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.65 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $59,127.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

