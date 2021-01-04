Thingschain Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $79,377.98 and approximately $7,097.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,731.41 or 1.00077504 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010804 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00050570 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

