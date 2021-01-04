Thomasville National Bank Acquires 602 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $370.22. 7,093,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,134. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $376.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

