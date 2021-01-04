Thomasville National Bank Acquires 7,559 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYY. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYY traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $93.02. The stock had a trading volume of 66,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,308. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $94.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.91.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.