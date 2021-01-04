Thomasville National Bank Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,737,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,203. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

