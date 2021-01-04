Thomasville National Bank Buys 17,133 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,440.0% during the second quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $82.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,393,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,312. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

