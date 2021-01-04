Thomasville National Bank Buys 1,959 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 149,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 69,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,277,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.87. 16,727,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,232,350. The stock has a market cap of $383.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.