Thomasville National Bank Buys 2,251 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,929,593,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $826,942,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,697,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,429,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,631,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

