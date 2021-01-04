Thomasville National Bank Decreases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after buying an additional 2,932,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $57,128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $39,857,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $31,061,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.23. 5,812,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,162,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of -86.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.