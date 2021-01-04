Thomasville National Bank Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,124,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $138,049,000 after acquiring an additional 53,819 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 79.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 75,047 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 60.5% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.99. 11,246,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,714,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

