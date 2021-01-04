Thomasville National Bank Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.03. 51,318,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,060,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

