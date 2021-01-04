Thomasville National Bank Has $21.30 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $23.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,728.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,768.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,591.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 price objective (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,809.25.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

