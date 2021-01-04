Thomasville National Bank Has $23.89 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises about 3.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank owned 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $23,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 351,867 shares of company stock worth $28,789,530 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.