Thomasville National Bank Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 65.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $32,891,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 76,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.13.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

