Thomasville National Bank Has $8.37 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,644,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,483,213. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $922,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,310,995 shares of company stock valued at $62,715,266. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

