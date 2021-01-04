Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 14.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.88. 2,076,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,004. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

