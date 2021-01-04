Thomasville National Bank Purchases 1,924 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 2.0% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,855.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $89.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,896. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.42.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.