Thomasville National Bank Purchases 2,709 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,417. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

