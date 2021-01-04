Thomasville National Bank Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.34. 26,703,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,592,857. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $74.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

