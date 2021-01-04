Thomasville National Bank Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.93 and its 200 day moving average is $96.04. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.68 and a twelve month high of $116.47.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

