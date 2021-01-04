Thomasville National Bank Reduces Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 26.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $73.89. 2,974,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3,694.50, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

