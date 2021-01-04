Thomasville National Bank Sells 44,768 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,768 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $679,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.11. 15,499,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,706,932. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

