Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0005 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $29,823.64 and approximately $25,986.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00485842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.