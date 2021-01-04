Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares were up 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 17,416,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 11,249,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.02.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $2,332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,465,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,841,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,206,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,220. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Think Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,095,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 869,224 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tilray by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tilray by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tilray by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

