Time New Bank (TNB) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $295,920.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00043021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00338328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00034739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023312 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a token. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.