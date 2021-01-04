Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

TITN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $440.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.94.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,079,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,164 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,288.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.