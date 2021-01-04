Toast.finance (HOUSE) Price Tops $1.53 on Top Exchanges

Toast.finance (CURRENCY:HOUSE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Toast.finance has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Toast.finance token can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00004886 BTC on major exchanges. Toast.finance has a total market cap of $30,686.85 and $476.00 worth of Toast.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030022 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.00320589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00126715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00528731 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00281042 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Toast.finance Profile

Toast.finance’s total supply is 20,000 tokens. Toast.finance’s official website is toast.finance

Toast.finance Token Trading

Toast.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

