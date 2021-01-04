TokenClub (TCT) Hits One Day Volume of $963,010.00

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, TokenClub has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, CoinBene and BigONE. TokenClub has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $963,010.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00043380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.46 or 0.00350246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00023867 BTC.

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a token. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,992,169 tokens. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

TokenClub can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, CoinBene, BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

