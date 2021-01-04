Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.87

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.87 and last traded at $92.21, with a volume of 53499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.59.

TOELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.05.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

