Tornado Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado token can now be purchased for about $172.38 or 0.00553334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $1.03 million and $2.07 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00126025 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00258843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00533548 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00283465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050795 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

