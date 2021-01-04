TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) received a €43.00 ($50.59) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TOTAL SE (FP.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.41 ($49.90).

EPA FP opened at €35.30 ($41.53) on Monday. TOTAL SE has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The company has a fifty day moving average of €35.85 and a 200-day moving average of €32.74.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

