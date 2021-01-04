TouchCon (TOC) One Day Volume Hits $17,275.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 81.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. TouchCon has a market cap of $925,858.15 and approximately $17,275.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TouchCon alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00036726 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001681 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00021178 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002996 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003145 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TouchCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TouchCon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.